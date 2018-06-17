Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in Vereit Inc (VER)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Vereit were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vereit by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,975,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 618,501 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Vereit by 44.9% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,414,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567,252 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Vereit by 11.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 19,835,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,700 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in Vereit by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 17,691,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vereit during the first quarter valued at $120,528,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Vereit alerts:

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). Vereit had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VER shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vereit in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.7 billion including approximately 4,100 properties and 94.4 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.