Vericel (VCEL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Vericel to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $5.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of Vericel opened at $11.85 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Vericel has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $449.35 million, a PE ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 3.18.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 67.15% and a negative net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. research analysts forecast that Vericel will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 28,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $404,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,720.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Orlando sold 34,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $445,746.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,618.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vericel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vericel by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vericel by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

