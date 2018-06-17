Verint Systems (VRNT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $51.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Verint Systems Inc. is a leading provider of analytic solutions for communications interception, digital video security and surveillance, and enterprise business intelligence. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRNT. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Verint Systems from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.70.

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $291.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.79 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions and value-added services worldwide. Its Customer Engagement Solutions segment provides automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, digital feedback, email engagement, employee desktop, enterprise feedback, financial compliance, full-time recording, gamification, identity analytics, internal communities, knowledge management, mobile workforce, performance management, robotic process automation, social analytics, speech and text analytics, virtual assistant, voice self-service, voice self-service fraud detection, Web/mobile self-service, work manager, and workforce management solutions.

