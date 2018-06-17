Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

Media stories about Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Verisk Analytics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.0146313947013 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.36.

Shares of Verisk Analytics traded down $0.07, reaching $109.90, on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,078. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $78.97 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $516,670.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,649,861.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 64,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $6,719,568.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 638,901 shares in the company, valued at $67,014,325.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,058 shares of company stock worth $113,251 and have sold 278,732 shares worth $29,699,548. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

