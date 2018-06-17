Verition Fund Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,107 Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 178.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,483,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,306 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 5,036,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $286,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,381 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,324,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,763,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,125,000 after acquiring an additional 931,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International opened at $59.73 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a one year low of $53.09 and a one year high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

