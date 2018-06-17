Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Paychex by 270.2% during the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 23,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after buying an additional 50,920 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 66.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 7.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,779,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,537,127.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $200,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Paychex from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paychex from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.27.

Shares of Paychex opened at $69.78 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $73.10.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $866.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.99 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 8th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Germany. The company offers payroll processing services that include payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

