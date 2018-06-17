Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 38,382 Shares of Ciena Co. (CIEN)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 235.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,382 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Ciena by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 1,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $40,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick Gallagher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,505 shares of company stock worth $2,254,677. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $730.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.38 million. Ciena had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of voice, video, and data traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

