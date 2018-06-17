Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $693.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $491.13 and a 12 month high of $797.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $13.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.89% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $11.44 EPS. research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 49.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on AutoZone from $750.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AutoZone to $668.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $730.18.

In other AutoZone news, Director Douglas H. Brooks purchased 162 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $607.49 per share, with a total value of $98,413.38. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,660.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The company's products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.

