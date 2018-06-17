Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Insider Sells C$389,106.57 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) insider Mona Jean Jasinski sold 8,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.01, for a total transaction of C$389,106.57.

Mona Jean Jasinski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 29th, Mona Jean Jasinski sold 6,920 shares of Vermilion Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total transaction of C$303,788.00.

VET stock opened at C$44.52 on Friday. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of C$38.33 and a 12 month high of C$50.46.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$318.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$291.61 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 2.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. This is an increase from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, April 20th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. GMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.82.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

