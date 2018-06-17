Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Insider Sells C$142,620.00 in Stock

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) insider Gerard Schut sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.54, for a total transaction of C$142,620.00.

Shares of Vermilion Energy traded down C$1.33, hitting C$44.52, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,328,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,813. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of C$38.33 and a 12 month high of C$50.46.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.07). Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of C$318.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$291.61 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 12th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.82.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude petroleum and natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 74% interest in 330,900 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 376,400 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as 375 net producing natural gas wells and 475 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% interest in 208,900 net acres of developed land and 99% interest in 379,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, as well as 332 net producing oil wells and 3 net producing gas wells in France.

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.