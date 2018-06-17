Version 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $759.00 (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Version has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Version coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Version has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $759.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Altcoin (ALT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00244985 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000142 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002984 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00016068 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000220 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000871 BTC.

About Version

Version (V) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2014. Version’s total supply is 503,468,036 coins. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto. Version’s official website is version2.org.

Version Coin Trading

Version can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Version should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Version using one of the exchanges listed above.

