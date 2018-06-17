Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) Price Tops $1.06

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00016488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu and Bittylicious. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $47.55 million and approximately $482,373.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,448.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.18 or 0.07673180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $841.45 or 0.13065400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.01477370 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $122.11 or 0.01895970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00221744 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.59 or 0.02928310 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00494429 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 44,697,575 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Bittylicious, Coinroom, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, QBTC, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

