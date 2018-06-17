Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,891 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,880 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $247,701,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,847,917 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,897 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,974.4% in the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 725,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,050 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,203,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,888,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,241,352,000 after purchasing an additional 478,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, COO Ian F. Smith sold 4,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $634,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ian F. Smith sold 85,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $13,471,923.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,883,708.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,136 shares of company stock valued at $22,211,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Argus set a $194.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals opened at $155.02 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $178.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $641.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.