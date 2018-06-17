Very Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Share Price

Press coverage about Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) has been trending very positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund earned a media sentiment score of 0.51 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the investment management company an impact score of 46.9360327177706 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund opened at $9.21 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 11th.

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

