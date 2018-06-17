VF Corp (VFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th.

VF has increased its dividend by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. VF has a dividend payout ratio of 60.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect VF to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.7%.

Shares of VF opened at $84.38 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. VF has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $84.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that VF will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Thursday, March 8th. ValuEngine upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $78.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

In other news, VP Kevin Bailey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $1,161,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,886.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guerrini Martino Scabbia sold 20,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,690,073.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,721,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,900 shares of company stock worth $17,948,688 in the last ninety days. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

