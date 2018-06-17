ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Director Sells $44,079.00 in Stock

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Director John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $44,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,079. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John P. Stenbit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 1st, John P. Stenbit sold 700 shares of ViaSat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $44,653.00.

ViaSat traded up $0.06, reaching $64.99, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 602,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ViaSat, Inc. has a one year low of $57.75 and a one year high of $80.26.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.40. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $439.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that ViaSat, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 3.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 237,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 109.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 16.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of ViaSat during the first quarter valued at $5,455,000. Finally, Sylebra HK Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 504,558 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VSAT. BidaskClub lowered ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on ViaSat and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on ViaSat to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ViaSat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.56.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services.

