Head-To-Head Review: ViaSat (VSAT) versus Energous (WATT)

ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT) and Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

ViaSat has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energous has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ViaSat and Energous’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ViaSat -4.22% -2.56% -1.44% Energous -8,335.76% -233.60% -197.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ViaSat and Energous, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ViaSat 2 3 4 0 2.22 Energous 0 0 3 0 3.00

ViaSat currently has a consensus price target of $73.38, indicating a potential upside of 12.90%. Energous has a consensus price target of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.21%. Given Energous’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Energous is more favorable than ViaSat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Energous shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of ViaSat shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Energous shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ViaSat and Energous’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ViaSat $1.59 billion 2.40 -$67.30 million ($0.86) -75.57 Energous $1.15 million 353.42 -$49.37 million ($2.31) -6.91

Energous has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ViaSat. ViaSat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energous, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc. provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services under the Exede and WildBlue brands to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems; and enterprise broadband services. As of March 31, 2017, this segment provided broadband Internet services to approximately 659,000 consumer and small business subscribers. Its Commercial Networks segment offers fixed satellite networks comprising satellite network infrastructure and ground terminals designed to access Ka-band broadband services; mobile broadband satellite communication systems; and antenna systems for terrestrial and satellite applications, such as earth imaging, remote sensing, mobile satellite communication, Ka-band earth stations, and other multi-band antennas. This segment also provides design and technology services, including analysis, design, development, and specification of satellites and ground systems; ASIC and MMIC design; and wide area network compression for enterprise networks. The company's Government Systems segment offers government satellite communication systems, including various mobile and fixed broadband modems, terminals, network access control systems, and antenna systems; cybersecurity and information assurance products and services; and tactical radio and information distribution systems to enable real-time collection and dissemination of secure real-time digital information between command centers, communications nodes, ground and maritime platforms, and airborne intelligence and defense platforms. Viasat, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About Energous

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

