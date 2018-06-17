American International Group Inc. Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,382 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,484 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Viavi Solutions worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,369,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after purchasing an additional 40,896 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 115,343 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,725.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,203 shares of company stock worth $73,371 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VIAV. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Argus raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.92 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.09.

VIAV stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.74% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $219.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, and enterprises and their ecosystems worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments. The Network Enablement segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks.

