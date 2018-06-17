Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $932,000 Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 98.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,548,376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after buying an additional 66,533 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 659,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,032,000 after purchasing an additional 178,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GCP Applied Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of GCP Applied Technologies opened at $31.55 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 50.82%. The firm had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.95 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GCP shares. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GCP Applied Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.