HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of HFF worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in HFF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in HFF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,978 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in HFF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,524,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in HFF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 54,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in HFF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of HFF from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HFF in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other HFF news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny bought 2,000 shares of HFF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.07 per share, with a total value of $72,140.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Fowler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,531.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HFF opened at $33.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. HFF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.97.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.14). HFF had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $131.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.70 million. research analysts predict that HFF, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

