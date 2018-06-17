Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Holdings Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,321 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,303,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,171,000 after acquiring an additional 247,107 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,701,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,037,000 after acquiring an additional 246,866 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,128,000 after acquiring an additional 223,391 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 175,287.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 701,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 701,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 682,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,515,000 after acquiring an additional 133,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

HI opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.23. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

HI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

