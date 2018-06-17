Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,223 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,080,000 after buying an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,382,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,624,000 after purchasing an additional 93,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,038,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,479,000 after purchasing an additional 22,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,458,000 after buying an additional 28,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 633,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,286,000 after buying an additional 87,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $398.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,444. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $370.79 and a one year high of $495.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($2.91). Equinix had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd will be given a $2.28 dividend. This represents a $9.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 target price on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Equinix from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.29.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.74, for a total value of $617,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,080,863.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.75, for a total transaction of $785,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,241 shares in the company, valued at $10,306,152.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,760 shares of company stock valued at $4,741,574 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

