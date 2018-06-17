Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,660 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 219,656 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,538,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,122,658,000 after purchasing an additional 158,593 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $5,940,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,850,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Cleveland Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. OTR Global cut Oracle to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.12.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $174,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $842,993.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $5,743,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,441,786.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,553,265 shares of company stock valued at $117,284,602. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle opened at $46.28 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.30. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure technologies for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. It provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.