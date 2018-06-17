VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 (CFA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 (NASDAQ:CFA) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 698,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,323 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 6.65% of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 worth $34,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 by 3,305.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 35,999 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 in the first quarter valued at $288,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 by 76.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 by 21.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFA opened at $50.71 on Friday. VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $52.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th.

Receive News & Ratings for VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICTORY PORTFOL/VICTORYSHARES US 50 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.