Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Major Shareholder Vii Lp Canaan Sells 16,675 Shares

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) major shareholder Vii Lp Canaan sold 16,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $66,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 31st, Vii Lp Canaan sold 159,452 shares of Telaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $644,186.08.

On Monday, May 21st, Vii Lp Canaan sold 127,971 shares of Telaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $515,723.13.

On Wednesday, May 16th, Vii Lp Canaan sold 130,508 shares of Telaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $533,777.72.

On Monday, May 14th, Vii Lp Canaan sold 244,492 shares of Telaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $1,014,641.80.

Shares of NYSE:TLRA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The company had a trading volume of 187,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,032. Telaria Inc has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $5.30.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 million. Telaria had a net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. Telaria’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

TLRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Telaria in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Telaria in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Telaria from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Telaria in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telaria Company Profile

Telaria, Inc, a software company, operates a programmatic, self-service, seller platform to monetize and manage premium video content across various Internet-connected screens and devices in the United States. Its platform enables publishers to optimize and automate their video advertising sales; and manage their inventory across sales channels, devices, and platforms.

