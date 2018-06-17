Virtu Financial (VIRT) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

NASDAQ VIRT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $30.15. 1,424,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,622. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of -0.67. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $406.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was up 190.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tjmt Holdings Llc sold 3,281,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $89,118,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 3,450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $93,702,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,112,452 shares of company stock valued at $194,307,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

