Thomas R. Holler Sells 7,500 Shares of Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Stock

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) EVP Thomas R. Holler sold 7,500 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,559.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Virtusa opened at $50.96 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. Virtusa Co. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $54.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.44 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter valued at $17,581,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the first quarter valued at $14,741,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at $6,608,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtusa by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 149,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 63.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,014,000 after buying an additional 128,302 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Barrington Research set a $55.00 target price on Virtusa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Wedbush upgraded Virtusa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

