Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Holdings in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 28,924 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.11% of Virtusa worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the first quarter worth about $809,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in Virtusa by 6.1% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 33,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Virtusa in the first quarter worth about $1,482,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Virtusa by 8.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virtusa by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,407,000 after purchasing an additional 149,520 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtusa alerts:

VRTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush cut Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $55.00 price target on Virtusa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.88.

In related news, Director William K. O’brien sold 14,074 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $732,551.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,186. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of Virtusa stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total value of $142,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,827 shares in the company, valued at $23,037,916.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,739 over the last 90 days. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTU stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $50.96. 306,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,912. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Virtusa Co. has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Virtusa had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Virtusa Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.