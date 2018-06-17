Virtusa Co. (VRTU) Stake Increased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 352.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,457 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Virtusa worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Virtusa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,408,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,234,000 after acquiring an additional 58,844 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 991,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,045,000 after purchasing an additional 50,174 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 905,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Virtusa to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.88.

Virtusa stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.54. Virtusa Co. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Virtusa had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $142,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,037,916.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,579 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,739 in the last 90 days. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

