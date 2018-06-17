Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, “Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of information technology (IT) consulting and outsourcing services that accelerate business outcomes for Global 2000 companies and leading software vendors in banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications, technology, and media & entertainment. The company also provides technology implementation services, such as application development, software product engineering. In addition, it offers application outsourcing services, such as the application maintenance and support, maintenance and enhancement of applications, and cloud-environment management and support; managed infrastructure services, and remote application monitoring and support; Virtusa delivers services across the IT lifecycle, including consulting, solution design, technology selection, implementation, testing, and maintenance, including infrastructure support. The company was formerly known as eRunway, Inc. and changed its name to Virtusa Corporation. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VRTU. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised Virtusa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered Virtusa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Virtusa to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Virtusa in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.88.

NASDAQ:VRTU traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,912. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Virtusa has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $54.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Virtusa had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $209,360.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 133,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $106,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,579 shares of company stock worth $3,730,739 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTU. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,581,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,741,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,608,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,557,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,407,000 after buying an additional 149,520 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,014,000 after buying an additional 128,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Corporation operates as an information technology (IT) services company. It offers business and IT consulting services comprising advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/BPM, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design ASD, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

