Zacks Investment Research Lowers Visteon (NYSE:VC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon (NYSE:VC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Longbow Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Visteon and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $141.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Shares of Visteon traded down $1.37, reaching $131.14, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 331,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.97. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $91.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.64.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. Visteon had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 337.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after purchasing an additional 98,174 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

