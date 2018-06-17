Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 280,714 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group comprises 1.5% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $7,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 383,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,330,252 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,535 shares in the last quarter. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,245,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 34,602 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group traded down $0.24, hitting $24.74, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,800,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,338,525. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $1.2237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. This is a boost from Vodafone Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.56. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 177.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VOD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.67 to $28.56 in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc operates as a telecommunications company worldwide. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services across mobile and fixed networks; broadband and TV services; cloud and hosting for storing data and applications in the cloud, as well as Internet protocol-virtual private network services; roaming services; and converged communication services to small businesses and large multinational companies.

