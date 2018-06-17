Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, May 31st.

VLRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $7.50 to $5.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV opened at $5.42 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $477.56 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of -0.04.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.45). Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.00 million. research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 79,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of 69 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 15 Airbus A319s, 44 A320s, and 10 A321s. It operates approximately 302 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 22 cities in the United States and Central America.

