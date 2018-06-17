American International Group Inc. Sells 32,341 Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,341 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Vonage worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the fourth quarter valued at about $958,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 34,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vonage by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 658,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 270,637 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vonage by 463.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 98,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vonage by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 173,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Vonage opened at $12.40 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $253.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $311,512.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,165 shares in the company, valued at $234,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $26,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,749,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,747,411 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

