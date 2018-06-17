Vossloh AG (VOS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.33 ($53.88).

Several research firms have commented on VOS. Cfra set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th.

Vossloh opened at €43.60 ($50.70) on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Vossloh has a 52 week low of €36.60 ($42.56) and a 52 week high of €63.99 ($74.41).

About Vossloh

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

