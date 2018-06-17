Vossloh (VOS) Receives €46.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.33 ($55.16).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Commerzbank set a €38.00 ($45.24) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($51.19) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($63.10) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($53.57) target price on shares of Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th.

Shares of Vossloh opened at €41.45 ($49.35) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. Vossloh has a 12 month low of €36.60 ($43.57) and a 12 month high of €63.99 ($76.18).

Vossloh Company Profile

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, Lifecycle Solutions, and Transportation. The Core Components division provides rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines.

