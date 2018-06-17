Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price target on Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) in a report released on Tuesday, May 29th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush cut Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Voyager Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

VYGR stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a market cap of $699.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.00.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.92% and a negative net margin of 768.99%. equities research analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jane Henderson sold 17,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $382,856.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Ravina sold 2,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $45,049.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $657,730 over the last three months. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,099,000 after acquiring an additional 514,345 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 290.5% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 654,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 487,147 shares during the period. BB Biotech AG increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 29.4% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,992,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,442,000 after purchasing an additional 453,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 124.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,613,000 after purchasing an additional 342,148 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $5,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease.

