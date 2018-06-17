W. R. Grace & Co (GRA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 1st. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

GRA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Grace & Co in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co opened at $73.20 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. W. R. Grace & Co has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.56.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.76 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 73.16%. W. R. Grace & Co’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 775.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Grace & Co by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

