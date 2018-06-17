WA Space Price Reaches $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (WA)

WA Space (CURRENCY:WA) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last seven days, WA Space has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One WA Space coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. WA Space has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $3,056.00 worth of WA Space was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WA Space alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003572 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00018071 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015578 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00591819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00254437 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00046232 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00095588 BTC.

About WA Space

The official website for WA Space is www.wa3529.com.

WA Space Coin Trading

WA Space can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WA Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WA Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WA Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WA Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.