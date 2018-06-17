Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,112 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned about 0.34% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $5,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,313,000 after buying an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,901,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. 98.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $19.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In related news, Director James M. Raines sold 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $52,615.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,782.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WDR opened at $19.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.38 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.