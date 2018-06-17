Insider Selling: Walmart Inc (WMT) Director Sells 1,190,271 Shares of Stock

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

S Robson Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 14th, S Robson Walton sold 653,830 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $54,882,490.20.

On Tuesday, June 12th, S Robson Walton sold 1,106,272 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $92,971,098.88.

On Friday, June 8th, S Robson Walton sold 666,445 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $56,274,615.80.

Walmart stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $83.70. 12,503,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,961,410. The firm has a market cap of $247.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $73.13 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 13,287.5% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 106.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $126,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Walmart to $168.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Bank of America set a $98.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.28 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

