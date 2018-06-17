Walmart Inc (WMT) Position Trimmed by Hays Advisory LLC

Hays Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,660 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Hays Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $610,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 83,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,214,000 after acquiring an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart opened at $83.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $109.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $464,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,520,986 shares of company stock worth $634,666,468. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America set a $120.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.57 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

