Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,476 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 56,136 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Walmart were worth $30,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Walmart by 11.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 23,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 812,770 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,312,000 after acquiring an additional 64,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP lifted its stake in Walmart by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 6,800 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Bank of America set a $98.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Walmart from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.56.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $127,228,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Chojnowski sold 5,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $464,202.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,520,986 shares of company stock worth $634,666,468 over the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart traded down $0.09, hitting $83.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 12,503,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,961,410. The stock has a market cap of $247.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $73.13 and a 12-month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 1.77%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

