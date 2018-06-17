Analyzing Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Costco Wholesale (COST)

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Walmart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Costco Wholesale shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Walmart shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Costco Wholesale shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walmart and Costco Wholesale’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walmart $500.34 billion 0.50 $9.86 billion $4.42 18.94 Costco Wholesale $129.03 billion 0.70 $2.68 billion $5.82 35.62

Walmart has higher revenue and earnings than Costco Wholesale. Walmart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Costco Wholesale, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Walmart has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Costco Wholesale has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Walmart and Costco Wholesale, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walmart 0 17 15 0 2.47 Costco Wholesale 0 5 22 0 2.81

Walmart presently has a consensus price target of $96.03, indicating a potential upside of 14.74%. Costco Wholesale has a consensus price target of $199.30, indicating a potential downside of 3.87%. Given Walmart’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Walmart is more favorable than Costco Wholesale.

Dividends

Walmart pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Costco Wholesale pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Walmart pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Costco Wholesale pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Walmart has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years and Costco Wholesale has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years. Walmart is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Walmart and Costco Wholesale’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walmart 1.77% 17.16% 6.63% Costco Wholesale 2.16% 24.67% 7.52%

Summary

Costco Wholesale beats Walmart on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications. The company offers grocery products, including meat, produce, natural and organics, deli and bakery, dairy, frozen foods, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, floral and dry grocery, as well as consumables, such as health and beauty aids, baby products, household chemicals, paper goods, and pet supplies; and health and wellness products. It also provides electronics, cameras and supplies, photo processing services, wireless, movies, music, video games, and books; stationery, automotive, hardware and paint, sporting goods, and outdoor living and horticulture; apparel for women, girls, men, boys, and infants, as well as shoes, jewelry, and accessories; and home furnishings, housewares and small appliances, bedding, home decor, toys, fabrics, crafts, and seasonal merchandise, as well as brand name merchandise. In addition, the company offers fuel and financial services and related products, including money orders, prepaid cards, wire and money transfers, check cashing, and bill payment, as well as consumer credit services. It operates 11,700 stores and various e-commerce Websites under the 65 banners in 28 countries. The company was formerly known as Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Walmart Inc. in February 2018. Walmart Inc. was founded in 1945 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances. It also operates gas stations, pharmacies, optical dispensing centers, food courts, and hearing-aid centers; and engages in the travel business. In addition, the company provides gold star individual and business membership services. As of September 3, 2017, it operated 741 membership warehouses, including 514 warehouses in the United States, Washington, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, 97 in Canada, 37 in Mexico, 28 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 13 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 9 in Australia, 2 in Spain, 1 in Iceland, and 1 in France. Further, the company sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Costco Companies, Inc. Costco Wholesale Corporation was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Washington.

