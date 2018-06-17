Warburg Research Analysts Give VTG (ETR:VT9) a €56.50 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €56.50 ($65.70) price target on VTG (ETR:VT9) in a research report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €43.50 ($50.58) target price on shares of VTG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €49.56 ($57.62).

VT9 stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €53.00 ($61.63). 15,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,566. VTG has a 1-year low of €29.05 ($33.78) and a 1-year high of €50.70 ($58.95).

VTG Company Profile

VTG Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wagon hire and rail logistics company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Railcar, Rail Logistics, and Tank Container Logistics. The Railcar segment hires out freight wagons in its own fleet; provides management and technical support services to external wagon fleets, as well as maintenance services for rail freight wagons and their components; and manufactures tank wagons.

