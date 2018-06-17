McDonald’s Co. (MCD) Shares Sold by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 164,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $25,652,000 after buying an additional 38,195 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 49,800 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,291 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $571,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Vetr raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

MCD opened at $166.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $146.84 and a 12-month high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.66%.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $2,192,377.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $3,087,798.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

