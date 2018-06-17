Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Stock Price

Press coverage about Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) has trended positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Warrior Met Coal earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 46.9151232948575 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern's analysis:

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $25.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $421.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.35 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 73.24%. Warrior Met Coal’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Franklin Mutual Advisers Llc sold 1,461,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $35,366,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,192,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $77,254,337.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

