Washington Prime Group (WPG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Washington Prime Group in a report on Friday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.00.

NYSE WPG opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Washington Prime Group has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $180.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.70 million. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 26.94%. analysts expect that Washington Prime Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.67%. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPG. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,725,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,266,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 699,063 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,089,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 681,482 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,577,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 553,800 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

