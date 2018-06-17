American International Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,501,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,432,000 after purchasing an additional 284,119 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,486,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,891,000 after purchasing an additional 132,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,213,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,869,000 after purchasing an additional 385,100 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,870,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,710,000 after purchasing an additional 96,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 16.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,274,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,808,000 after purchasing an additional 183,766 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust opened at $29.24 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $84.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 49 properties consists of approximately 6.4 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 49 properties consist of 20 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

