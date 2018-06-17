Waves Community Token (WCT) Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $5.24 million and $5,223.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waves Community Token has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00008029 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003580 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018202 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015334 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00585830 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00247613 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00046625 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00094726 BTC.

Waves Community Token Profile

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,597 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org.

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

